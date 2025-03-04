San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Up 178.6% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 178.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,697,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average daily volume of 161,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market cap of C$13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
