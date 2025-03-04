Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.04. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

