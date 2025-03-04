AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

SKFRY traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.57%. Analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

