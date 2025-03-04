Mayport LLC Purchases 6,880 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mayport LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.