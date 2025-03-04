Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $717.60.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab’s Plunge: Buy the Dip or Watch from the Sidelines?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.