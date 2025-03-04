Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $717.60.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

