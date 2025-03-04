22,325 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Vertiv by 215.6% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,746 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

