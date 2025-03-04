Synergy Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 650 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $726.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,925. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $525.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $607.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

