Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 73.1% in February

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWBBP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

