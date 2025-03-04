Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,698.0 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of RCDTF remained flat at $55.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.30.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
