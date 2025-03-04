Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in February

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS PYNKF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,283. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

