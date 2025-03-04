Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $46.50 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,093,781 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

