AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

