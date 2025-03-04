Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,751 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $104.03 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $467.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

