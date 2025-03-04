Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,194,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.64.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

