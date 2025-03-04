Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

