Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Drops By 37.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE DHF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rocket Lab’s Plunge: Buy the Dip or Watch from the Sidelines?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Mediterranean Growth Monster: CAVA Keeps Surging—Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.