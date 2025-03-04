Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Drops By 37.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DHF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 198.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

