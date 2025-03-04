SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Update

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGD Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGDH remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. SGD has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
SGD Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGD
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rocket Lab’s Plunge: Buy the Dip or Watch from the Sidelines?
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.