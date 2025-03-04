enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Down 45.6% – Here’s What Happened

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 45.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. 4,139,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

enCore Energy Trading Down 45.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

