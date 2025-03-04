Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 1680474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stellantis by 72,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,779,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Stellantis by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stellantis by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

