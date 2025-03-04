SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.40 and last traded at $97.74, with a volume of 188869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

