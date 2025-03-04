American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.79, with a volume of 154555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

