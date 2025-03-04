Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,774 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $181,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

