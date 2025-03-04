Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

