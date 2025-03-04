SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 639,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,454.0 days.

SanBio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNBIF remained flat at C$6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. SanBio has a 12 month low of C$4.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.50.

SanBio Company Profile

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer’s disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

