Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Price Performance

Shares of Shiseido stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 193,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

