Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VCSH opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
