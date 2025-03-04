Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 337,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $361.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.64. The firm has a market cap of $671.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.