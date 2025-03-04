Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,328,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 337,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.
Visa Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of V stock opened at $361.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.64. The firm has a market cap of $671.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.