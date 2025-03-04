Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 414 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $310.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,334. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

