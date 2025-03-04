Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 68 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

