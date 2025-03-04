Patten Group Inc. Acquires 10,503 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.