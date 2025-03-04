iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.76.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.