Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 2,584 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.01. The company has a market capitalization of $915.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,996 shares of company stock worth $153,721,387. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

