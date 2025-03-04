Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $6.20 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,998,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

