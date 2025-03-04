Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Nordstrom stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.99.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
