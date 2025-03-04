Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,546 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

