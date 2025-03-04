Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

