Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.8% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.