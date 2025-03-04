Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.
