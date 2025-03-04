Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.