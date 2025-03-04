Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 104,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Optical Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Optical Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Optical Cable Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ OCC opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

