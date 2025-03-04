Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,546 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $443.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.15 and its 200-day moving average is $514.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $442.29 and a one year high of $624.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

