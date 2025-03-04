Ring Mountain Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 313,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.