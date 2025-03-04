US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,223 shares during the period. US Foods makes up 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of US Foods worth $679,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

