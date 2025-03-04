US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $269.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.47. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.