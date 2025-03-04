Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2,185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.49 and a 200 day moving average of $166.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 158.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Read Our Latest Report on BX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.