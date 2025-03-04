Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,598 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 798,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 452,456 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 381,281.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 209,705 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

