Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $585.81 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $593.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.32 and a 200 day moving average of $550.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

