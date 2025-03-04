NBW Capital LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.