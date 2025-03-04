NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 972.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

