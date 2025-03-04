Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after buying an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

