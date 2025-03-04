Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $52,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $193.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

